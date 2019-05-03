Gennett (groin) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The transaction makes room on the 40-man roster for Nick Senzel, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move. Gennett's timeline won't be affected by the move, as he was initially expected to miss two or three months when he was diagnosed with a strained groin in late March, and he's still able to return in late May if he is indeed ready to go.

More News
Our Latest Stories