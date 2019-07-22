Gennett is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gennett will sit for the second time in three days while Jose Peraza receives the nod at the keystone. After back-to-back huge seasons for Cincinnati, Gennett has had a tough time finding a rhythm at the plate since returning from the groin injury that sidelined him for the first three months of the 2019 campaign. Through 14 games, Gennett has managed only seven hits -- six singles and a double -- while walking once and striking out 14 times across 45 plate appearances.