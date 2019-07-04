Gennett (groin) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

In just his fifth appearance of the season Wednesday, Gennett tweaked his left groin and forced to exit early in the Reds' 3-0 victory. It bears noting that it was a right groin tear that kept Gennett on the shelf for the first three months of the season, leaving both the 29-year-old and the Reds optimistic that his latest setback on the health front isn't a significant one. In any case, he'll get at least one day off to recover from the issue while Derek Dietrich steps in at the keystone. The Reds will have an off day Friday before returning to action Saturday versus the Indians.