Gennett (groin) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.

Though Gennett will avoid a stay on the 10-day injured list, the Reds won't take any chances with him in their final game before the All-Star break while he manages a tight left groin. He'll be out of the starting nine for a fourth straight game while Jose Peraza garners the start at the keystone. Gennett should be available off the bench, however, as he struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance in Saturday's 7-2 loss.