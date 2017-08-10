Gennett went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Thursday's win over the Padres.

He turned a one-run deficit into a three-run lead with one swing of the bat, and is now just one shy of reaching the 20-homer threshold for the first time in his career. The long ball was off lefty Brad Hand, but Gennett has mostly struggled against left-handed pitching this season (.203/.239/.313 entering Thursday) and throughout his time in the majors. It's difficult to imagine there is another step in Gennett's game, beyond what we've seen this year.