Gennett went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two runs and five RBI against the Braves on Saturday.

Gennett's 21st home run of the year was a grand slam that extended the Reds lead to seven runs in the ninth inning of a road victory. Fantasy owners have been rewarded for adding him to their rosters, as he's posted a breakout season with a .292/.342/.536 slash line.