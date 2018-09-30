Gennett sat out Saturday because he's dealing with a sore right biceps, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I think it's just from an awkward swing," Gennett said. "It doesn't really hinder me from throwing or hitting too much. But it's something that at this point in the year, and where we're at -- all things considered -- it'd be stupid to make it worse."

Interim manager Jim Riggleman isn't sure whether Gennett will be available to play in Sunday's finale. Meanwhile, Gennett doesn't have much to play for in terms of personal milestones, having fallen well behind Christian Yelich in the NL batting title race.