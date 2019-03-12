Gennett went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Monday's spring game against the Indians.

Gennett kicked off the scoring for both teams by lacing a double to left field that scored two runs. The 28-year-old slugger got off to a slow start at the dish but is beginning to return to mid-season form. He's now 6-for-21 with three RBI and a run scored.