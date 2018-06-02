Reds' Scooter Gennett: Stays hot with another homer
Gennett went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in Cincinnati's 7-2 victory over the Padres on Friday.
The 28-year-old is in the midst of a torrid hot streak, as Gennett is now hitting a ridiculous .341 with 11 homers through 211 at-bats following this fifth-inning long ball off Robbie Erlin. If there were still any question as to whether last season's unexpected offensive breakout was a fluke he wouldn't be able to replicate, Gennett is putting that notion to rest so far in 2018.
