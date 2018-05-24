Gennett went 2-for-4 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates.

It's his seventh homer in his last 14 games as Gennett remains red hot, batting .429 (24-for-56) over that stretch. He "only" has nine home runs on the season, but the second baseman remains on pace to at least match his breakout power numbers from 2017.