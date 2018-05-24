Gennett went 2-for-4 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates.

It's his seventh homer in his last 14 games as Gennett remains red hot, batting .429 (24-for-56) over that stretch. He "only" has nine home runs on the season, but the second baseman remains on pace to at least match his breakout power numbers from 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories