Gennett went 5-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

His first-inning shot off Tyler Anderson gave Gennett his 10th homer of the year, but despite his offensive fireworks, his most important play of the night came with his glove, when he grabbed David Dahl's line drive and doubled Carlos Gonzalez off second base in the ninth inning to end the game. The second baseman continues to amaze, and he now carries a stunning .337/.374/.554 slash line on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories