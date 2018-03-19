Gennett (shoulder) is expected to be in the lineup as the designated hitter Monday against the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gennett was unable to play Thursday against the Indians due to right shoulder soreness, but he'll return to action Monday. Manager Brian Price stated that he'll DH during Monday's game and then progress to second base in the near future if he feels good. Barring any setbacks, Gennett will be good to go for the start of the regular season.