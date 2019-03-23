Reds' Scooter Gennett: Update coming Saturday
Gennett exited Friday's spring game against the Brewers with a right groin injury.
Gennett suffered the injury sliding to field a grounder Friday and ultimately had to be helped off the field. According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, the second baseman underwent an MRI after the game, though the results are not yet known. Look for Gennett's status to be updated Saturday.
