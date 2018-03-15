Gennett was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's spring against the Indians with right shoulder soreness, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The move seems precautionary with Fay indicating the Reds don't expect Gennett to be sidelined beyond a day or two. The 27-year-old will hopefully be able to return sometime this weekend or early next week, and at this point should be ready well in time for Opening Day.