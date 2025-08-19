Barlow walked one and struck out four over 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the save in Monday's 4-1 win over the Angels.

The Reds were a bit thin in the bullpen Monday, as all of Emilio Pagan, Tony Santillan and Graham Ashcraft had pitched Saturday and Sunday. Barlow stepped up for the four-out save, throwing 14 of 25 pitches for strikes. While this was his first save of 2025, Barlow had earned 58 saves from 2019-2024. He's added 13 holds and a blown save while pitching to a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 61:34 K:BB across 56 innings. He's not the top option for ancillary saves, but Barlow remains part of the Reds' high-leverage mix.