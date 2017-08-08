The Reds are hopeful that Feldman (knee) will be able to return from the 10-day disabled list to start Saturday's game against the Brewers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Feldman hasn't pitched in a game since July 17 due to right knee inflammation, but since the right-hander has been able to throw multiple bullpen sessions along with a three-inning simulated game Aug. 2, the Reds aren't expected to send him out on a rehab assignment prior to his activation. Assuming Feldman's knee provides no complications while he runs and fields his position over the next few days, he'll reclaim his rotation spot Saturday, with Tim Adleman likely heading back to the bullpen.