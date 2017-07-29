Feldman (knee) kicked off a throwing program Tuesday and could progress to a bullpen session in the coming days, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Feldman landed on the 10-day disabled list July 18, but looks to have avoided a significant setback after he was diagnosed with right knee inflammation rather than any structural damage following a second opinion. It's uncertain whether or not Feldman will require a rehab assignment, so even if he resumes mound work by the end of the weekend, he's not a safe bet to return from the DL next week. Robert Stephenson has made the last two turns in the rotation for Feldman and would likely start again August 2 against the Pirates if Feldman isn't deemed ready to go by then.