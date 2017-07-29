Reds' Scott Feldman: Begins throwing program
Feldman (knee) kicked off a throwing program Tuesday and could progress to a bullpen session in the coming days, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Feldman landed on the 10-day disabled list July 18, but looks to have avoided a significant setback after he was diagnosed with right knee inflammation rather than any structural damage following a second opinion. It's uncertain whether or not Feldman will require a rehab assignment, so even if he resumes mound work by the end of the weekend, he's not a safe bet to return from the DL next week. Robert Stephenson has made the last two turns in the rotation for Feldman and would likely start again August 2 against the Pirates if Feldman isn't deemed ready to go by then.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: No surgery necessary•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Lands on disabled list•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: May need DL stint after Monday's start•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Undone by long ball Wednesday•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Fans seven in Friday victory•
-
Reds' Scott Feldman: Pitches seven strong for win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...