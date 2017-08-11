Reds' Scott Feldman: Confirmed as Saturday's starter
Feldman (knee) has been confirmed to start Saturday against the Brewers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
It will be the right-hander's first action since he was placed on the DL back in July due to an ailing right knee, and should initiate his full return to the rotation in place of Tim Adleman. Feldman was mashed for nine earned runs over his last two starts before heading to the disabled list, so he'll be looking to make a strong return following a steady progression of rehabilitation, though he does own a 5.40 ERA in a pair of outings against Milwaukee this year.
