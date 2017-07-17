Reds' Scott Feldman: May need DL stint after Monday's start
Feldman (7-7) lasted just one inning Monday against the Nationals, serving up five earned runs on five hits and a walk.
Feldman was rocked from the start, as Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman made it 4-0 on consecutive pitches. It also took the veteran hurler 33 pitches to escape the inning, with only 18 of those going for strikes. However, this performance could have been affected by an injury, as Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports that Feldman has a sore right knee and will likely require a trip to the disabled list. It's unclear how long he'll be out if he does land on the DL, but more information should come forth when a better diagnosis is revealed. Asher Wojciechowski, who tossed five innings in relief after Feldman's exit, seems like a logical candidate to step into the rotation if the need arises.
