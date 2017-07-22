Feldman had a second opinion on his knee inflammation, which confirmed that he will not need surgery, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Instead, the Reds will rely upon rest and rehab in bringing Feldman along. "At this point, it sounds as if we can go with a treatment-only approach, strengthen his quad, which will support and take some pressure off of his knee, and getting the pain under control," manager Bryan Price said.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast