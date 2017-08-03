Reds' Scott Feldman: Probably won't need rehab assignment
Feldman (knee) pitched a simulated game Wednesday without any setbacks and is likely to skip a rehab assignment, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Feldman will instead takes some pitcher fielding practice over the weekend, and if all goes well he could be back ahead of schedule. Manager Bryan Price said that Feldman hasn't lost arm strength since going on the DL.
