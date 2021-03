Heineman has hit well (.545) so far this spring in his bid to win the Reds' fifth outfield spot.

Even with the extra roster spot, Heineman is in a tough spot - the top four outfield jobs are set (Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel and Shogo Akiyama), and the Reds might not even need a fifth outfielder if they keep Dee Strange-Gordon on the active roster. He still also has to beat out Aristides Aquino.