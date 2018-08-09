Reds' Scott Moss: Wins minor leagues leading 14th game

Moss picked up his 14th win of the season, tops in all of minor league baseball, with his 5.2 innings effort Wednesday night.

Moss, the Reds' fourth-round pick in 2016, is 14-3 with a 3.69 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 93:32 K:BB in 112.1 innings. The lefty out of the University of Florida struggled in his transition to High-A but has gotten much steadier after a rocky first month. That said, his K% is down to 19.5% after turning in a 27.3% rate in Low-A last year. His fastball usually is in the 88-90 mph range.

