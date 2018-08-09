Reds' Scott Moss: Wins minors-leading 14th game

Moss picked up his 14th win of the season, tops in all of minor league baseball, with his 5.2-inning effort Wednesday night.

Moss, the Reds' fourth-round pick in 2016, is 14-3 with a 3.69 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 93:32 K:BB in 112.1 innings. The lefty out of the University of Florida struggled in his transition to High-A but has gotten much steadier after a rocky first month. That said, his K% is down to 19.5% after turning in a 27.3% rate in Low-A last year. His fastball usually is in the 88-90 mph range.