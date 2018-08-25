Reds' Scott Schebler: Activated from DL
Schebler (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and will man right field and bat atop the order against the Cubs on Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
As expected, Schebler will rejoin the action in Chicago after playing in four straight minor-league games with Double-A Pensacola earlier this week. The outfielder wound up missing just over a month due to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, but he should be fully operational for the final six weeks of the season. In a corresponding move, Aristides Aquino was sent back down to the minors.
