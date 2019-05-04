Reds' Scott Schebler: Banished to minors

Schebler was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

With Nick Senzel now up as the everyday center fielder, the Reds opted to give Schebler everyday at-bats in the minors rather than keep him around as a fourth outfielder. He clearly needs to figure something out, as he's hitting .123/.253/.222 through 30 games. Cody Reed was recalled in a corresponding move.

