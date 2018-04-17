Reds' Scott Schebler: Continues rehab assignment in Double-A

Schebler (elbow) has continued his rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola, where he went 1-for-3 with a double Monday night.

He's getting closer to returning with the Reds, but has had to do his rehab work at Double-A because of the awful weather the Reds' Triple-A Louisville affiliate has run into, with games cancelled the last two days.

