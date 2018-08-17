Reds' Scott Schebler: Could begin rehab Sunday

Schebler (shoulder) could begin a rehab assignment Sunday, barring setbacks, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Schebler has been out since mid-July with a shoulder sprain. The length of his absence means that he'll probably need at least a few games on his rehab assignment, which would put his potential return date sometime in the middle of next week.

