Reds' Scott Schebler: Could return Wednesday
Schebler (shoulder) could return from the DL when first eligible on Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Schebler has been hitting in the batting cage regularly since going on the DL. Interim manager Jim Riggleman also said that it probably won't be necessary for Schebler to go on a rehab assignment. "It hasn't been that long," Riggleman said. "If he's out 10 days, I don't know that he would need to do that. We might do some live batting practice or a simulated situation or something. We'd like to get him back in there as soon as possible."
