Reds' Scott Schebler: Cranks 13th homer

Schebler went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in the Reds' 12-5 loss to the Cardinals on Friday.

It was the 13th long ball of the season for Schebler, who also brought his slash line up to .271/.344/.464 through 291 at-bats on the season with the three-hit effort. He's a career .250 hitter, so Schebler would set a career-best mark in that category if he can manage to keep it around .270 for the rest of the season.