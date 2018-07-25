Reds' Scott Schebler: Doesn't return to action Wednesday

Schebler (shoulder) wasn't activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Schebler will remain on the DL for at least one more day while he recovers from a right shoulder sprain. He'll instead head to Triple-A Louisville, where he'll serve as the affiliate's designated hitter Wednesday in a rehab game. Schebler stated that his shoulder is improving but that there's still some soreness when he throws, which clouds his timeline to rejoin the Reds. He'll likely need to play the outfield without issue during the rehab assignment before Cincinnati is comfortable activating him.