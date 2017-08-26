Reds' Scott Schebler: Double short of cycle Friday
Schebler went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 9-5 win over the Pirates.
He's put together an impressive .364/.440/.864 slash line in seven games since coming off the DL, as six of his eight hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles, a triple and two homers). Schebler's .236 batting average on the season has limited his fantasy value, but his 21.5 percent strikeout rate isn't terrible and a .241 BABIP could be due for some positive regression down the stretch.
