Reds' Scott Schebler: Drives in four versus San Diego

Schebler went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Padres.

Schebler pushed Cincinnati's lead to six in the sixth inning after launching his 15th home run of the 2018 campaign. He's been clicking at the dish recently, putting together a modest four-game hitting and homering in back-to-back ballgames. Through 89 games this year, Schebler owns a .274/.352/.475 slash line.