Reds' Scott Schebler: Exits with shoulder injury

Schebler was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent shoulder injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Schebler slammed his shoulder against the wall while making a catch in the sixth inning. Given the timing of the injury, it would hardly be surprising if he sits out Sunday in order to rest until after the All-Star break.

