Reds' Scott Schebler: Expected back Friday
Schebler is expected to be back in the lineup Friday against the Pirates, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Schebler was originally removed from the lineup Monday with a sore elbow and hasn't yet been able to return to action. Manager Bryan Price expects him back in the lineup Friday, though he noted Thursday that Schebler was still dealing with a sensation in his fingers.
