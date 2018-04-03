Reds' Scott Schebler: Expected back Thursday
Schebler (elbow) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Schebler was scratched from the lineup Monday against the Cubs with elbow soreness and remained out Tuesday. The Reds have an off day Wednesday, but Schebler is expected to be back after that, barring setbacks.
