Reds' Scott Schebler: Four hits in Friday's loss

Schebler went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old remains locked in at the plate, extending his hitting streak to eight games during which he's gone 17-for-34 (.500) with three homers and three doubles. Schebler's been moved into the leadoff spot for now, and while he'll cool down eventually his .291/.359/.485 slash line on the season should allow him to retain a prominent spot in the batting order even after the hit streak is snapped.