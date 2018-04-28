Reds' Scott Schebler: Gets two hits, three RBI against Twins

Schebler went 2-for-5 with two runs and three RBI to help the Reds to a 15-9 victory over the Twins on Friday.

Schebler has been hot since returning from the disabled list with an elbow injury and he's now slashing .316/.366/.526 through 38 at-bats. He's a .247 career hitter so don't expect the average to stay over .300 all year but Schebler clubbed 30 home runs last year, so he should be a solid and potentially undervalued source of power this season.