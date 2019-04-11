Reds' Scott Schebler: Getting breather Thursday

Schebler is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Schebler will check out of the starting nine to accommodate Yasiel Puig's return from a two-game suspension. The Reds' crowded outfield may result in Schebler sitting out once or twice a week, but he still has a clear path to a near-everyday role for now by virtue of being the best defensive center fielder on the active roster. The eventual promotion of top prospect Nick Senzel (ankle) from Triple-A Louisville hinders Schebler's season-long outlook, however.