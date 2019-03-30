Reds' Scott Schebler: Handling leadoff duties

Schebler will start in center field and handle leadoff duties in Saturday's game against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Jesse Winker getting a breather Saturday, Schebler will move atop the order after hitting fifth in the season opener Thursday. Since Winker is still expected to fill something close to an everyday role this season, Schebler will most likely occupy a spot in the heart of the lineup on most occasions. The leadoff assignment for Saturday's game thus has more implications in DFS than it does for season-long fantasy leagues.