Reds' Scott Schebler: Handling leadoff duties
Schebler will start in center field and handle leadoff duties in Saturday's game against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
With Jesse Winker getting a breather Saturday, Schebler will move atop the order after hitting fifth in the season opener Thursday. Since Winker is still expected to fill something close to an everyday role this season, Schebler will most likely occupy a spot in the heart of the lineup on most occasions. The leadoff assignment for Saturday's game thus has more implications in DFS than it does for season-long fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Starting center fielder•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Outstanding spring continues•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Competing for center field job•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Moving to left field in 2019•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Out of Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...