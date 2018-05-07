Reds' Scott Schebler: Heads to bench Monday

Schebler is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Schebler will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting three straight games in the outfield. Jesse Winker will start in right field and lead off in his stead. The 27-year-old is batting .273/.333/.455 with three homers and 11 RBI through 19 games this season.