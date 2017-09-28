Play

Reds' Scott Schebler: Heads to bench Thursday

Schebler is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Schebler is 3-for-8 (.375) with a homer in the first two games of the series, but he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series finale after starting six consecutive games in right field. In his place, Jesse Winker will start and bat fifth.

