Reds' Scott Schebler: Heads to bench

Schebler is not in the lineup for Sunday's game in San Diego, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Schebler finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in six games. He's hitting just .170/.267/.302 on the year. Jesse Winker will slide over to center field, with Matt Kemp starting in left.

