Reds' Scott Schebler: Held out Thursday

Schebler is not in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers.

This is a bit of a curious move, as the Dodgers are trotting right-hander Walker Buehler to the mound Thursday. However, Schebler is actually hitting just .158 over the past seven games, so he may just be getting a night off to get back on track. Adam Duvall will join Billy Hamilton and Jesse Winker in the starting outfield for the evening.