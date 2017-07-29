Reds' Scott Schebler: Hits 23rd homer in loss

Schebler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Marlins.

Schebler was on a miserable 3-for-45 skid to begin the second half before the ninth-inning homer off Junichi Tazawa. His season numbers still look decent, but he's showing some disturbing trends in terms of plate approach and discipline (4:26 BB:K this month). There may be more struggles ahead.