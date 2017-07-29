Reds' Scott Schebler: Hits 23rd homer in loss
Schebler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Marlins.
Schebler was on a miserable 3-for-45 skid to begin the second half before the ninth-inning homer off Junichi Tazawa. His season numbers still look decent, but he's showing some disturbing trends in terms of plate approach and discipline (4:26 BB:K this month). There may be more struggles ahead.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...