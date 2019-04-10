Reds' Scott Schebler: Hits another homer

Schebler went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two RBI in a 14-0 victory against the Marlins on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old went hitless in his first five games of the season, but he is 5-for-9 (.555) in the last two contests. He also hit a home run in each of those games. Schebler is still only hitting .212, but the last two contests are encouraging. He also has two homers, four RBI and three runs in 33 at-bats over 10 games.