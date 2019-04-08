Reds' Scott Schebler: Hits blast in loss

Schebler went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in a 7-5 loss to the Pirates on Sunday.

This was a much needed performance for Schebler. He came into the afternoon hitting below .100 with only one RBI and one run scored. Schebler is still hitting just .138, but maybe he can build off his two-hit game. He also has two extra-base hits, two RBI and two runs in nine games this season.