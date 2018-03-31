Reds' Scott Schebler: Hits solo homer in loss
Schebler went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored Saturday against the Nationals.
Schebler started in center field and hit fifth. He managed a solo shot off Stephen Strasburg in the fourth, though it wasn't nearly enough, as the Reds fell 13-7. It remains to be seen how the Reds' outfield situation will shake out, though Schebler certainly helped his cause on Saturday.
