Reds' Scott Schebler: Homers in Tuesday's loss

Schebler went 2-for-5 with a homer in Tuesday's loss against the Rockies.

The homer came against Rockies' left-hander Kyle Freeland and was his second against lefties this season. He's hitting for a higher average against lefties (.326 vs. .235) and striking out less often. It only follows that he's sitting out less often against lefties than teammate Jesse Winker.

