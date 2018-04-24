Reds' Scott Schebler: Homers, scores three times from leadoff spot
Schebler went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, three runs and three RBI to help the Reds to a 10-4 victory over the Braves on Monday.
Schebler made the most of his opportunity hitting leadoff against Atlanta, launching his second homer of the season with a fifth-inning long ball off Mike Foltynewicz and scoring three times in an all-around productive effort. He only has 24 at-bats on the season thanks to an elbow injury that led to a stint on the disabled list, but Schebler is coming off a breakout 30-homer campaign, so it will be interesting to see if he can follow up with a similar effort this season. If he continues to see opportunities in the leadoff role, it could also bolster his fantasy value as a run-scorer in addition to his power-hitting prowess.
